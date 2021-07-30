This scented soap will make you look forward to cleaning up

Buff City Soap in Shelby Township is turning handwashing into a fun experience. The shop sells colorful bars of scented soap, bath bombs and other products to help customers stay clean.

Buff City Soap has products for women, men, kids and even dogs. Names of the soaps vary from Unicorn to Dream Cruise.The store’s general manager, Madison Shipman talked with Tati Amare about their plant-based products that are handmade in the store. Buff City Soap also provides an opportunity for customers to make their own soap and bath bombs while visiting the store.

Watch the video to see Live In The D co-host Tati Amare make a bath bomb.