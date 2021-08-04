Up your chocolate chip cookie game for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day!

D'Vine Cookies on Live in the D

If you or someone in your family is a bit of a cookie monster - today is your special day! it’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! We’re celebrating this sweet day with D’Vine Cookies in Ferndale.

Rebecca Abel, the owner of D’vine Cookies has some unique ways to spice up your homemade chocolate chip cookie recipe.

D’Vine cookie is a gourmet cookie company with keto, gluten, stuffed, deluxe, and classic-style cookies. Rebecca showed a simple way to make D’Vine Cookies’ signature stuffed chocolate chip cookie which gives you a molten, melted filling.

She also suggested using your leftover chocolate chips for other sweet treats like chocolate chip cookie butter or a quick sprinkle over chocolate chip cookie over your pie crust.

Watch the video to learn more.