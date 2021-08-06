6 restaurants with amazing waterfront views in Southeast Michigan

This article first appeared in the Dine in the D Newsletter (with a lot more cool stuff!). You can sign up for it right here, or by using the form at the bottom of the article. If you’re a foodie, this is the perfect bi-weekly newsletter for you.

After a day on the boat, one of my family’s favorite things to do is to enjoy a meal at a restaurant on the lake. There is something so quintessentially summer about feeling the cool breeze off the water and indulging in a delicious freshly grilled burger. This list was actually a personal request from my parents, so here it is - 6 restaurants with a killer lake view (and many you can even dock your boat at).

Fork n' Pint (Copyright 2021 by Fork 'n Pint - All rights reserved.)

Fork N’ Pint - 4000 Cass Elizabeth Rd, Waterford Twp., MI 48328

This neighborhood spot is located at the tip of Cole’s Bay on Cass Lake. With live music every Friday and Saturday, and Walleye on the menu, this is a great place to go for a summer evening.

Portofino (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Portofino - 3455 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192

Gorgeous views and scrumptious food are two things they have in abundance at Portofino. This waterfront restaurant is located in Wyandotte and even has dock space so you can park your boat there and enjoy a good meal. See the Dine in the D on Portofino I did here.

Mike's on the Water (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Mike’s on the Water - 24600 Jefferson Ave., St Clair Shores, MI 48080

This place seems like it has more outside seating than indoor seating with its giant patio and rooftop bar! Nestled in the heart of the marinas in St. Clair Shores, you can definitely bring your boat to this place. They’ve landed on our Vote 4 the Best list before, and make a mean lobster roll. See the full story on this place here.

Dine in the D North 42 on Live in the D

The Helm - 30675 N River Rd, Harrison Twp., MI 48045

Whether you’re catching some sun on the boat or splashing around by the pool, The Helm (formerly known as North 42) is ready and waiting to serve you an enticing meal. It’s a waterfront restaurant, located inside MacRay Harbor on Lake St. Clair. For the full story, click here. Just a note, they are only open for dinner, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Sindbad's (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Sindbad’s - 100 St Clair St., Detroit, MI 48214

This longtime Detroit favorite is both a restaurant and a marina (so yes, you can bring your boat). They specialize in seafood and have had Pickerel (aka Walleye) on the menu since they first opened back in 1949. You can see the beautiful Detroit River from their large patio. Watch the full story on them here.

Driftwood (Copyright 2021 by Driftwood - All rights reserved.)

Driftwood Bar & Grill - 1103 E Lake Dr. Rd., Novi, MI 48377

This relaxed joint serves up classic bar food and beautiful views of Walled Lake, located just on the other side of the street. Their food pictures on Facebook made me really hungry... I see a future Dine in the D here.

