Soak in those summer vibes at this waterfront restaurant

Harrison Twp. – Whether you’re catching some sun on the boat, or splashing around by the pool, North 42 is ready and waiting to serve you an enticing meal. North 42 is a waterfront restaurant, located inside MacRay Harbor on Lake St. Clair.

“People that come in are just excited to be here because of the view,” says Chef Jim Baldwin.

The view he is speaking of is filled with rows of cool boats right before you see beautiful Lake St. Clair. While this marina is a pretty sight to see, it didn’t always use to be. According to the owner, MacRay Harbor used to be a swamp. The harbor was built up out of the swamp in 1992, and it now hosts large boats, a banquet center, condos, a pool, a restaurant, and more.

For the design of North 42, they dived right into the nautical theme. The carpet has pictures of anchors, the chandelier is shaped to look like a boat, and the bar has portholes in it.

Lake life influenced their menu as well. Much of their menu is filled with easy grab-and-go items like sandwiches and pizza, so you can pick it up and easily eat them poolside or out on the boat. They also like to keep things light and refreshing, like their watermelon salad, which is topped with feta cheese. To add some variety, Chef Jim likes to add fancier dishes on specials. Examples of these sorts of dishes include scallops over risotto, pork chops with sweet potato mash, and salmon served on top of a bed of zoodles, or zucchini noodles. For dessert, they offer cinnamon sugar pretzel sticks and a key lime pie moose.

In terms of dining, they have several options, you can eat in their main dining room which has wall to wall windows giving you a nice view of the harbor. If it is nice outside, you can sit out on their patio or poolside where they also have a tiki bar. Plus, they also do curb-side and dock-side delivery.

While they do have memberships at MacRay Harbor, anyone can enjoy the restaurant and they do have transient docks so people can pull up their boat and enjoy a meal. Their poolside service is open Tuesday through Sunday, with their main dining room open Friday through Sunday.

If you would like to try out North 42 Kitchen and Bar, they are located at 30675 N River Road in Harrison Charter Township.