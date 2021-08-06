Dine like you are in Japan at this new revolving sushi bar in Troy

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are still happening through this Sunday, but if you want to get a taste of what Japan has to offer, you can try it anytime at this new restaurant in Troy. You really do feel like you’ve been transported to another country when you first walk into Kura Sushi and see the revolving sushi bar winding its way through the restaurant. It’s the first of its kind in Michigan and the concept comes straight from Japan.

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar is a popular chain over in Japan, and in 2008 they opened their first location in the USA in California. The location in Troy opened in February of 2021, and they brought all their high-tech features with them.

There are two ways to order food at Kura, the first is taking a plate off of the revolving sushi bar. This is essentially a conveyor belt that goes by every table in the place and is always full of sushi. A name tag is next to the plates of sushi so you know what you are getting. All the plates are also in one of their signature “Mr. Fresh” containers to keep the food free from contamination. While the revolving sushi bar runs from open to close, individual sushi is only on the bar for 2 hours max, before it is disposed of.

If you don’t want what you see on the bar, or the particular sushi you want is taking a while to come around, you can always order it specifically from the tablet that is on your table and there is an express lane that will take it right to your table. This is also how you can order some of the dishes that need to be at a certain temperature, like ramen bowls, or their ice cream desserts.

Even the clean-up for this restaurant is high-tech. There is a small slot at one end of the table where you can put your green and red plates in once you are finished with them. After every 5 plates, a short anime will play on your table’s tablet. After 15 plates, a small toy will drop down from their Bikkura Pon Machine. This is also how they will tally up your bill, every plate is $2.75 unless otherwise marked.

They have over 140 items on their menu ranging from nigiri, maki, hand rolls, gunkan, ramen bowls, udon bowls, and more. The recipes and ingredients all come from Japan, so you know you are getting the real deal.

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar is located at 736 W Big Beaver Rd, Troy, MI 48084.