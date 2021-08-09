Did you know stress can cause you to gain weight? Here’s what you can do about that

Ideal You on Live in the D

It’s likely not an understatement to say everybody’s been a bit more stressed out lately, especially considering the past year and a half or so.

Whether you get stressed by family or relationship issues, work or other obligations, chances are, you have experienced this type of pressure.

Stress is a part of life, but did you know it could impact your health?

It could even cause you to pack on a few pounds.

Dr. Geri Williams, one of the experts at Ideal You, recently shed some light on how stress creates weight gain, and what you can do about it.

“So, stress in itself is not a bad thing, but when it is experienced chronically over time, through environmental factors, our body releases a natural chemical, adrenaline, or cortisol, to help you deal with that stress,” Williams said.

When you experience these hormones consistently for a long time, they trigger your body to store fat, which makes you gain weight, Williams added.

To combat this, Williams said, you don’t want to add in a vigorous exercise program and a super restrictive caloric diet, because this will just add more stress.

Instead, she promoted a holistic approach that works on reducing your metabolic stressors. This involves things like eating whole foods, making sure you stay hydrated, getting enough sleep and taking breaks.

People also frequently turn to food when they’re stressed. To prevent this, Williams said, you need to focus.

Start your day with a protein-filled breakfast. You do not want to start with a sugary coffee drink.

Protein will set the stage for balanced blood sugar for the rest of the day, and help keep you from snacking.

Next, make sure you have lunch. Skipping lunch means people are starving when they get home from work or school, and they maybe don’t make the best dietary choices.

Finally, when you do eat, be mindful about it, and don’t get distracted by doing something else as you eat. This will also help reduce stress.

