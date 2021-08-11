Discover old treasures inside Weirdsville

Weirdsville Records & Paperback Writer Bookstore on Live in the D

You can step inside Weirdsville to take a journey through the musical and literary past.

Weirdsville Records and Paperback Writer Bookstore creates a unique environment for shoppers in Mount Clemens. The business is a one-stop shop where you can browse rows of vinyl records and books from various genres.

The business is run by a husband-wife team made up of Davey Taylor and Lisa Taylor.

It’s a great time to check out Weirdsville because National Vinyl Record Day is August 12, and National Book Lovers Day was held on August 9.

Watch the video to hear more about a resurgence in vinyl records and books.