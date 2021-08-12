Get ready to experience Michigan Taco Fest

Whether chicken, steak, pork or vegetarian tacos are your favorite, you can heat up your weekend plans by checking out Michigan Taco Fest.

The smell of tacos will fill Springfield Oaks County Park in Davisburg during the festival, which runs from Friday, August 13 through Sunday, August 15.

The festival will feature tacos, desserts, margaritas, specialty cocktails and more. Los Dos Amigos Taco Truck is among the vendors taking part in the festivities. Check out the video to hear about the items on their menu.

Michigan Taco Fest is going beyond food to provide additional entertainment, including strolling Mariachi bands and Lucha Libre wrestling. There will also be taco and hot pepper eating contests.

Watch the video above for more information about Los Dos Amigos Taco Truck and Michigan Taco Fest.