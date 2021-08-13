Partly Cloudy icon
Live In The D

Have a picture perfect night out at this Royal Oak rooftop restaurant

From bubbling drinks to cool artwork, Pinky’s Rooftop is great for “Instagram worthy” pics and posts

Kila Peeples, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Pinky's Rooftop on Live in the D
Royal Oak is already a hot spot for going out and walking around its social district, but have you been to the rooftop bar that is taking people’s social media feeds by storm? Some have called Pinky’s Rooftop one of the most “Instagrammable places” in Metro Detroit. From the decorated walls with wings where you can take a pink-hued angelic picture, to the cocktails that contain cotton candy, Pinky’s is a popular stop for a fun time out.

Owner Adam Merkel said he wanted to bring the Miami or Los Angeles lounge feel to Metro Detroit. He wanted a place that would help people forget their worries. He said Pinky’s is perfect for a date night, or a girl’s/guy’s night out, or a special celebration. The rooftop is lined with dozens of palm trees and exotic greenery. Diners can bask in the sun or the moonlight while enjoying a Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich, or sit under the all-seasons patio sipping on their Dancing Raspberries cocktail.

Watch the video above to hear more about Pinky’s Rooftop.

