Want to take your pup to the ballgame? Here’s how you can

All 4 Pets - Bark in the Park

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

With Miguel Cabrera still chasing his 500th home run as of Tuesday, what’s a better way to spend the day than going to the Tigers game and possibly witnessing history with your fur baby?

On Wednesday, Aug. 18, Bark in the Park is back at Comerica Park.

It’s a day to take your dog, big or small, to watch the Detroit Tigers face the Los Angeles Angels.

For the event, you must follow the one-dog-per-person limit and bring a copy of current vaccination records.

Speaking of pets, this week’s Pet of the Week is a kitten named Crunch Wrap Supreme.

This kitten is a supreme combo of love and affection, and it also needs a home that will show the attention he so desires.

Watch the video above to learn more.