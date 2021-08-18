Racking up college expenses? Thousands of dollars in scholarships are up for grabs

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

When faced with the expense of college, many people must take out loans or dip into retirement to come up with the money.

Mark Bernstein, with Sam Bernstein Law Firm, said his grandmother, Estelle Nelson, was one of the first female lawyers in the state. In order for her to achieve her success, her father had to cash in his life insurance to pay for her to attend law school.

Bernstein said because of that, his family understands the importance of getting an education and how hard it can be to pay for one. He said without the access his family had to educational opportunities, the law firm would not have lasted 50 years.

As the family celebrates the firm being in business for 50 years, they want to provide a way to make education affordable for others in the community.

Through its Call Sam Scholarship program, the firm will provide 10 scholarships of $5,000 to winners.

The scholarship program is open to Michigan residents who are high school seniors or attending an accredited college, university, or technical/vocational school in the state.

Watch the video above to hear more about what the scholarship program means to the Bernstein family.

The deadline to apply for a Call Sam Scholarship is Oct. 31. For additional information about the scholarship program, click here.