6 amazing food trucks to check out in Metro Detroit

Some of the best food can be found at food trucks. They’re relatively quick and inexpensive when compared to regular sit-down establishments, and in the summer, it’s great to enjoy your meal at a picnic table in the park.

Food trucks are also often the testing grounds for new ideas, adding new and creative dishes to the Metro Detroit food scene. The number of restaurants I covered that started out as food trucks, only to later become something more is high, so you never know which one will become the next big thing.

Here are 6 food trucks you should check out:

Bao Boys - 1928 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

If you’re into the Ann Arbor food scene, then you’ve probably heard about this place. People are lining up to try these delicious Chinese sandwiches. They deliver bold Asian flavors with an LA twist. In case you are unfamiliar, bao is a pillowy, slightly sweet bun that you can stuff with meats. Here, the owners like to fill them with Korean and Japanese style meats that they grew up with. Click here to learn more about them.

Detroit Original Seafood Truck - Typically found at 2670 Atwater St, Detroit, MI 48207

Whether you crave some calamari, want to savor some shrimp, or are fantasizing about some fresh fish, Detroit Original Seafood Truck has something for you. Basically, if it lives in the sea, you can get it deep-fried and served up here for you to enjoy. They were recently featured on the morning show’s Tasty Tuesday with Brandon Roux, see the full story here.

Detroit 75 Kitchen - 4800 W Fort St, Detroit, MI 48209

They love to pack their sandwiches with tons of flavor at Detroit 75 Kitchen. Everything I’ve tried here is delicious, so you really can’t go wrong when ordering. I personally recommend you get the garlic cilantro fries and their homemade strawberry lemonade with whatever you order. They have a nice seating area too with picnic tables with cherry red umbrellas surrounded by planters full of fresh herbs, and beautiful murals on the fence. Click here to see the full story.

Fork In Nigeria - Typically found at 19228 Livernois, Detroit, MI 48221

If you are in the mood for something different, try out Fork In Nigeria for some authentic African cuisine. People are raving about their flavorful food. Favorites include the stewed chicken and Jollof rice. Vegans and vegetarians, they have a whole section of their menu dedicated to you!

Crepe Day-Twah - Truckin’ around Metro Detroit

Treat yourself to this fancy French delight. They serve both sweet and savory crepes here so you can go here for lunch, or dessert. Kids love their Smoreo crepe with marshmallows, cinnamon toast crunch, chocolate, crushed Oreos, and whipped cream. The management here also runs the popular vegan food truck - the Nosh Pit, which is currently only available for private events.

Treat Dreams - Truckin’ around Metro Detroit

Yes, this favorite Ferndale ice cream store now has wheels and can be found all over Metro Detroit. They specialize in small-batch ice cream with really unique flavors like Holy Cannoli, Sunday Breakfast, and Peanut Butter Jelly Time. Chances are if you thought of it, they’ve made it into ice cream at some point.

