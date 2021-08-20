A chance to learn more about Aaliyah’s life

Live in the D - Author Kathy Iandoli of "Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah

It’s been two decades since the tragic and untimely passing of Detroiter Aaliyah Haughton, known simply as Aaliyah.

Her musical legacy has been cemented over the years, but much of her life has been somewhat mysterious. Now there’s a book that’s pulling back the layers titled, “Baby Girl: Better Known As Aaliyah”.

Host Tati Amare chatted with the author, Kathy Iandoli, about why she wrote the book and some of her findings.

Iandoli says that she has always been inspired by Aaliyah which pushed her to write the biography on the late singer. The book reveals things that die-hard fans may not know. Apparently, Aaliyah sang opera for some of her R& B projects including the “One In A Million” studio album.

Aaliyah’s music has just been released and Iandoli sees it as a success. Iandoli said that it’s an opportunity for fans to compare songs influenced by Aaliyah to her original music and gives more people the opportunity to connect to her music.

You can purchase Baby Girl: Better known as Aaliyah where books are sold.

Click on the video above to see more of the interview.