Here’s how to style your denim jacket for any occasion!

There’s a staple piece of clothing almost everyone has in their closet, the denim jacket!

It can be worn anytime of year and if done right it can be worn for almost any occasion.

Host Tati Amare chatted with Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan about how to spice up your denim jacket look.

Jordan talked about how you can dress down a denim jacket with workout clothes and sneakers, or dress it up with a blouse and a pearl necklace, or even a dress.

When it comes to guys, they really have a wide variety of different ways to rock their denim jacket. He can go simple and wear it with a basic T-shirt and sweatpants. It can also be dressed up with a button-up shirt and a tie for a business casual look. And, if the guy is feeling fancy, Jordan suggest throwing a corduroy, red blazer over it.

You can also pair your denim with other looks using white or black denim jackets.

Watch the video for more denim jacket styling tricks!