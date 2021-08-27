Disney star from Detroit is the co-host of a new bake-off show

The competition is heating up in the kitchen as 16-year-old actor and Detroit native Issac Ryan Brown stars as one of the co-hosts of Disney’s Magic Bake-Off.

The new show features challenges where teams of contestants create Disney-inspired desserts. Brown says his favorite part of the show is seeing the kids light up when they find out who won.

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off is just the latest in a long list of shows that have featured Brown, including America’s Got Talent, Raven’s Home, Black-ish, among others.

Watch the video above for more about Disney’s Magic Bake-Off and to hear how Brown is still connected to his hometown of Detroit.