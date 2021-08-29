This “Italian Soul Cuisine” mixes two cultures to make something delicious!

It’s Takeout Tuesday and it’s also Detroit Black restaurant week. Restaurants all over town are taking part and you can enjoy all kinds of foods! One of the restaurants on the list is serving its customers what it calls “Italian Soul Cuisine”.

Host Jason Carr chated with Musheya Glenn, the owner of the Pasta Bowl on Detroit’s west side about her tasty food and Detroit Black Restaurant Week Part 2.

Glenn calls her Pasta Bowl dishes “Italian Soul Cuisine.” This comes from her experience working under an Italian chef and now she added some soulful flavor to the Italian cuisine.

Pasta Bowl lets customers create their own pasta dishes using lots of different add-ins like salmon, chicken, lamb chops, bacon, and a variety of vegetables. You can choose from different types of pasta as well. If you have a sweet tooth you can always grab one of their homemade cheesecakes for dessert.

Pasta Bowl is just one of 50 restaurants participating in Detriot Black Restaurant Week Part 2. The restaurants vary from Afro-Caribbean to down south soul food.