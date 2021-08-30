Detroit’s “Queen of the Blues” is ready to hit the main stage this weekend!

One of Detroit’s most powerful singers will be gracing the stage again, and this time it’s the main stage! Our “Queen of the Blues” Thornetta Davis is opening the main stage at Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats presented by Flagstar Bank this Friday, for the first time ever! She joined Tati Amare to discuss her major stage upgrade, and how she is looking forward to performing live again.

Davis says she is beyond excited to not only be singing again at one of her favorite events, but this time on the main stage. She says the energy the crowd brings to AB&E is like no other, and she is looking forward to feeling their vibe again, this time from the big stage. She will perform at 6 p.m. Friday ahead of The Guess Who and Stone Temple Pilots.

Watch the video above to hear one of the songs Thornetta Davis will perform at Arts, Beats & Eats.

For more information about Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats presented by Flagstar Bank click here.