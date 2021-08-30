Here’s what you should ask when getting new flooring

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s always a good time to add something new to your home.

When you’re trying to make your house look bigger or just create a cozier environment, you may think you should paint or add new furniture, but what should be at the top of your list is to get new flooring, one expert said.

That might sound like a daunting task, but Tiffany Moore, from 50 Floor, explained what you should ask when you’re picking out your new flooring -- and talked about how the entire process can be done at home, making things very simple.

Some people may not know what to ask when searching for new flooring.

Moore suggested asking about maintenance, warranties and durability. She explained how there are different warranties like pet resistance, stain resistance or soil resistance.

Moore also said there are different durabilities for each type of hardwood that is measured using the Janka Hardness Scale.

As for the process of choosing your new floor, instead of heading to a big box store, you could view your floor samples at home, making it easier to match with your decor.

Did you realize 50 Floor has an option that brings an expert to your home with numerous floor samples to choose from?

This will give you a chance to see what the flooring samples look like in your house’s natural light, instead of under the harsh fluorescent store lights, Moore said.

Another big problem with getting new flooring is the fact that someone has to move the heavy furniture that may be in the way. With 50 Floor, the company takes care of moving the furniture for you.

Just set your installation date and time, and they’ll take care of the rest.

Watch the video above for more information.