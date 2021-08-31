What are Jason’s and Tati’s favorite snacks for a road trip?

From Jason Carr – Any proper road trip in the family truckster requires expert level snack planning.

Even if you plan on stopping by Howard Johnson’s or Stuckey’s for a pecan roll, you need foodstuffs on board for those boring moments driving through, ugh, Ohio. This should include but not be limited to: Twizzlers, Combos, pork rinds, Queso Ruffles, SweeTARTS, Peanut Butter Snickers, Wasabi and Soy Almonds, those salami and provolone rolls, and Arnold Palmer Iced Tea/Lemonade drink.

Tati’s menu is likely healthier while also being more sustaining because she drives so slow she needs more fuel to get there a day after me.

From Tati Amare - J. Carr has jokes! But there is some truth in all jest. Yes, yes... I’m a slow driver. I’ll get there a half-day to a day after certain speedy-race car drivers.

But, my motto for these types of trips is “No matter how old you are, buying snacks for a road trip should always look like an unsupervised nine-year-old was given $100.” Road trips are the time to let loose and enjoy your favorite snacks and food to get you through long stretches of driving, especially when you don’t want to unnecessarily stop on the road. You have to minimize stops when you already drive at the speed limit, ya’ know? Well, some of us do. But back to the snacks... bring them on! I’ll have a variety of chips (cassava and plantain chips are my faves), maybe some dip, crackers, and cookies! I’ll throw in a couple of homemade sandwiches just to make sure we have something with some substance.

Now let’s hit the road!

