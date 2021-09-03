Kick back this Labor Day weekend by watching one of these new movies

Reel Talk - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Worth on Live in the D

The three-day weekend is a perfect time to check out some of the new movies that are arriving on streaming services and movie theaters, just in time for Labor Day. A new Marvel superhero will be introduced as well, and Movie Reviewer Greg Russell got a sneak peak at him, and at two other movies that are coming to screens this weekend.

Shang Chi & The Legend of the Ten Rings

The movie is about a Martial Arts master who must confront his past to protect his future, all while dealing with “The Ten Rings” organization. Greg said the movie is full of action and fun; he also said it was very well received by Marvel fans at the special viewing he went to. Greg gave Shang Chi four-plus reels out of five. It’s only in theaters.

Worth

Starring Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci, this movie is based on a true story involving the surviving family members of those lost in the 9/11 attacks. Keaton plays Washington D.C. lawyer Kenneth Feinberg, who had to figure out the compensation victims would get, while confronting angry and frustrated family members. Greg gave the movie four out of five reels. This is streaming on Netflix.

The Gateway

This drama stars Olivia Munn, who is a mother struggling to keep her daughter out of Social Services’ care. Shea Wingham plays a social worker who tries to help her, but a string of unfortunate events arise, making it even more difficult for him to his achieve his goal. Greg said you have to in the mood to watch the movie because it is tough to see the characters struggle to get out of their situation, but never reach the top. He gave The Gateway three reels out of five. This is streaming on Netflix.

