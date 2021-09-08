3 ways to make your exercise more effective

Ever feel like you’re not getting results from your workout? Well don’t be discouraged, there are some tricks to make that exercise routine more effective. Nutrition and fitness expert Jody Trierweiler chatted with Host Jason Carr about the importance of breaking a sweat.

Trierweiler says it’s very important for our bodies to sweat in order to get cardiovascular benefits and get enough calories burned.

In order to boost your metabolism, staying hydrated is key. Trierweiler recommends water or BCAA (Branch Chain Amino Acids), which helps rebuild the proteins in your muscles and keep you energized.

Trierweiler also encourages you to push yourself out of your comfort zone to maximize the benefits of your workout. She says you must take your energy up and down and never stay at a steady pace.

