Want to donate basic necessities to heroes in need? Here’s how

There is a special event underway to help the brave men and women in our community who serve our country. These veterans are in need of all kinds of everyday items that many might take for granted.

The“Haulin’ for Heroes” event is all about honoring the men and women who have served America. Anyone can donate to this event, and all items will go towards the VA hospital in Metro Detroit.

Scott Lariche, a representative of Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers, talked about the items that veterans need, which is everything people use on a daily basis. He suggested donating deodorant, razors, toothpaste, underwear for men and women, reading glasses, playing cards, and anything else you think could be helpful!

William Browning, a volunteer and community relations person with the Detroit VA Healthcare System explained that patients receiving care at the VA hospitals as well as homeless veterans will benefit from the donations. The donations are given through a comfort care kit for new patients at the hospital, as well as distributed amongst those in the homeless community.

Donations can be dropped off at a local metro Detroit Chevy dealer, where they will be collecting them in showrooms. Items are being collected now until September 30th. Lariche explained that after the items are collected, they will be loaded into Chevy trucks and delivered to the VA Hospitals.

Watch the video for more information.