See the Motor City on 2 wheels

According to Jason Hall, the creator of Slow Roll Detroit and RiDetroit, the best way to see Detroit is on a bike.

“I mean Detroit is really the perfect town to go end to end,” says the bike enthusiast.

Over the past few years, Detroit has become increasingly bike-friendly, adding in more bike lanes and green spaces. Hall explains that this all started with Slow Roll, a weekly bike ride that drew thousands of riders into Detroit.

“At that time, we didn’t know there were more than 20 people that road bikes,” says Hall. “And then all of the sudden there’s thousands, and those thousands have a voice.”

That voice called for more bike lanes and infrastructure to support motorless transport. To prove his point, he spoke about the new Dennis Archer Greenway, which basically extends Jos Campau to connect Jefferson with Vernor Highway. Already new businesses like Red Hook Coffee and Breadless have popped up along the greenway.

“I’m telling you, hop on a bike once a week and ride through your own neighborhood; you’d be amazed what you see,” says Hall.

If you want to take the bike tour Jason and Michelle did, start at Atwater Beach in the Robert C. Valade Park along the Detroit Riverwalk. There is a man-made beach for the kids to play in, plus a food barge and concession stand where you can grab a bit to eat.

Take Atwater to Jos Campau and head towards Jefferson to the start of the Dennis Archer Greenway. Take the Greenway until you hit Lafayette. From there head southwest until you come to the Dequindre Cut. The Dequindre Cut is another greenway that directly connects the Riverwalk to Eastern Market. You can see cool murals, and there is even a bar in this secluded Greenway.

Head north to Eastern Market and when you get there, make sure to take a look around on your bike, there are beautiful murals and little art moments like a tile mosaic in a pothole that you just can’t see in a car. Once you are there, enjoy the Market, and you can always grab a bite to eat at one of the many great restaurants.

