Partly Cloudy icon
85º

Live In The D

Does this item actually lend a hand in the kitchen?

Try It Out Tuesday tests a quirky kitchen utensil

Kila Peeples, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Tags: Try It Out Tuesday, Baggy Rack, Kitchen, Storage, Food, Ice pack, Arts and crafts
Try It Out Tuesday: Baggy Holder on Live in the D
Try It Out Tuesday: Baggy Holder on Live in the D

Sometimes when you are done cooking in the kitchen and you are putting leftovers away, you might find yourself struggling to get them into a storage bag. Why? The bag may fall over, spilling your delicious food all over the place. While there may be someone you can call on to help you avoid this messy issue, what do you do if there isn’t another pair of hands to help?

There is a nifty kitchen item that is popular on the Internet that claims to assist your baggy problems. It’s called the Baggy Rack, and Kila Peeples decided to try it out. She used it to store fresh berries, cooked pasta noodles, and water to make an ice pack. Did the baggy rack stand up to the test?

Watch the video above to see if the baggy rack worked!

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

I am one of the Multimedia Journalists for Live in the D on WDIV at 10 a.m. I try out the cool, new fun adventure-y things that are in the D.

email

facebook

instagram