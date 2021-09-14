This Takeout Tuesday will satisfy all your carb cravings and more

It’s Takeout Tuesday and this hidden gem could satisfy all your carb cravings and more. Eddie’s Gourmet restaurant and bar in Oak Park is taking diner-fare up several levels.

Eddie Hanna, the owner of Eddie’s Gourmet, and Laura Kerre, a long-time waitress and friend, talked about what you should order when you visit.

Eddie has been working at what is now Eddie’s Gourmet since 1984. He started as a dishwasher and worked his way up and is now the owner of the restaurant. They offer a variety of different pastas including their Trifecta pasta which lets you sample three different recipes. They also are known for their famous zip sauce which is added to a wide variety of menu items including the filet mignon. Laura described the zip sauce as a butter-garlic sauce with a special secret ingredient.

Watch the video to learn more.