3 suggestions on how to squeeze in ‘me time’ (and make the most of it)

WW Me Time on Live in the D

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

How often do you hear yourself saying that you don’t have time to just do something for you?

There’s no question, it can be a challenge, but that personal “me time” can be beneficial to overall wellbeing.

Amanda McDonald, with the WW Group, discussed how -- especially when life can feel daunting -- scheduling time for yourself is important.

McDonald suggested getting active, and the best way to do that, she said, is to simply squeeze it in when you can.

For the days when you can’t make it to the gym, McDonald suggested:

Talking a walk around the neighborhood. Trying your hand at arts and crafts. Reading a book.

She said the goal should be to do whatever it is that makes you feel relaxed and recharged, adding that even taking the time to stretch your body is a great alternative -- one of many that can be found on the WW app.

Watch the video to learn more.