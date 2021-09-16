4 ways to be a better, safer recycler

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

More and more people are recycling these days, which is great, but have you thought about what you are actually tossing into that recycling bin?

Not everything can go just willy nilly into those curbside bins.

To help us get our recycling game in order, we spoke to the experts at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, or EGLE for short, so we can “know it before we throw it.”

Here’s how the recycling process works: Once all the materials from the community’s recycle bins are gathered, it is then brought to a facility to be sorted. Dangerous materials like items that are too big or wet can cause problems -- and will, unfortunately, be pitched.

So, here’s what you can do to make sure your recyclables actually get recycled.

1) If it’s sharp, keep it out. Items like scissors, needles or kitchen knives are not recyclable.

2) Batteries are another no-no. The chemicals in them can be dangerous.

3) Keep your items a manageable size. If an item is too large or cumbersome, the sorters won’t be able to easily process it. Make sure it is broken down in such a way that the average person can handle it easily. Items like stoves and refrigerators should not be recycled with your regular curbside recycling; they require a special facility.

4) Spray cans, motor oil, old paint and other hazardous waste can be recycled at special events and drives only -- not with your regular recycling. Keep an eye out for places and events that take them.

For more details, watch the video above or visit the EGLE website.