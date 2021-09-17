Get ready to rock with Air Supply in Detroit

The rock duo Air Supply is getting ready to take the stage in Detroit.

The group formed in the 1970s and is known for hits like “Lost in Love,” “Even the Nights are Better,” “All Out of Love” and many others.

Now Air Supply is bringing those hits to the Motor City. Air Supply will perform at Detroit’s Music Hall on Friday, September 24th.

Air Supply’s Graham Russell made a guest appearance on Live In The D to talk about the upcoming concert. He also spoke with Jason Carr about the group’s decades of experience in the music industry. Watch the video above to hear what Russell had to say.