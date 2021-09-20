Are you ready for the fall TV season on NBC?

NBC’s Fall TV season is kicking off Monday, and you might be looking forward to sitting on the couch eating popcorn and watching your favorite show.

With premiere week on the mind, Live In The D’s Jason Carr spoke with a trio of guests about their TV viewing habits.

Jason asked the guests of “What’s the Buzz” if they still have “appointment TV.” Vanessa Cohen, the founder of The Cohen Brand, says she doesn’t watch TV in real-time. The founder of LittleGuideDetroit.com, Kerry Doman, says it’s hard to sit down to watch TV at a certain time. Jason Hall with RiDetroit says he will watch at a certain time if it’s for Marvel content. Jason Hall admitted to getting caught up in a Netflix binge, while Kerry Doman says she would love to binge, but there isn’t time.

Watch the video above to hear what the trio had to say about if there’s a family battle over the remote control.

If you’re looking for a show to watch, don’t forget that NBC’s Monday lineup includes the season premiere of “The Voice.” Ariana Grande is making her debut as a coach on the singing competition show. “The Voice” airs at 8 p.m., followed by “Ordinary Joe” at 10 p.m. Farmington Hills actor James Wolk plays the main character in the new drama that follows one man’s life playing out three different ways based on the choice he made at a pivotal moment.