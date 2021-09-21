Love your pet? Here’s one way to show the world just how much

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Wednesday marks the first day of fall, and the autumn weather is rolling in this week.

It’s time to pull out the sweatshirts and long-sleeved shirts! And now, you can update your fall wardrobe and show off your love for your pets at the same time.

Michigan Humane recently released a line of cold-weather apparel, including several sweatshirts, long-sleeved shirts and hats.

Wednesday through Sunday of this week, these items will be 25% off with the discount code FALL2021. To browse the store, click or tap here. The profits will go toward Michigan Humane, helping more animals find a loving home.

Speaking of that, if you are looking to adopt a new furry friend, consider Bob Seger, our “Live in the D” Pet of the Week. This 80-pound bundle of joy still has some rock ‘n’ roll in him, and is looking for a family that will not mind a larger dog, and can keep him active in his golden years, though he will give you lots of snuggles, as well.

Ad

If you adopt Bob Seger, the Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees.

Watch the video above to hear more about Bob and how to adopt a unique pet from Michigan Humane.