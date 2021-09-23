Find the perfect pair of jeans for the fall

Summer is officially over, and the weather is getting cooler, so that means it’s time to put away the shorts and break out the long jeans. What is the hot new looks for the fall? Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan spoke to Kim DeGiulio about the different styles of denim that will be a must-have for your wardrobe.

Jon said the time of wearing skinny jeans is over. This fall season is all about looser fit pants such as bootcut, slouchy, and wide leg.

Jon also said different designs on your jeans will be popular for the fall. Embroidery, patchwork, and frayed hems are what to look for. Also, the peek-a-boo holes, not completely ripped ones, will be big. Adding a splash of colorful or printed material behind the hole will make it even better.

Watch the video above to hear more of Jon’s ideas on the fall denim look.