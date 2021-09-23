Cloudy icon
53º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Live In The D

What started as a one-man show has become a legendary film and now you can see it from the beginning right here in the D!

Chazz Palminteri will be performing Saturday, September 25th at 8 pm at the Andiamo Celebrity Showroom in Warren

Natalie Henderson, Digital Associate Producer, Live in the D

Tags: Chazz Paliminteri, A Bronx Tale, Andiamo, Theater, One man show, Warren, Things To Do, Stageplay, Robert Dinero, Jason Carr, Movie
Chazz Palminteri on Live in the D
Chazz Palminteri on Live in the D

He’s an Academy Award-nominated actor who you’ll recognize from movies like “The Usual Suspects”, Bullets over Broadway” and “A Bronx Tale.” You may also recognize him from the show “Modern Family”.

Live in the D host Jason Car met with special guest, Chazz Palminteri to chat about his upcoming show in the D.

Palminteri is hosting a one-man show in Metro Detroit. He said that this is the original one-man show that made him a star and after 33 years he is still performing it for crowds around the nation. Robert Dinero discovered the Palminteri show which was then turned into the film “A Bronx Tale”.

The actor also commented on the success of the film “The Usual Suspects” saying that he knew it was a great movie but he had no idea it would be so successful to go on and win an academy award.

The one-man show will be at the Andiamo Celebrity Showroom in Warren Saturday, September 25th at 8 pm.

Watch the video to learn more about Chazz Palminteri.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email