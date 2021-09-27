Here’s a song that will help you get through tough times

It is Monday and on Live In The D and we love to start our week off with music from our talented friends.

Today singer-songwriter Lilly MacPhee joined Kim DeGiulio to talk about her new single and upcoming performances in Metro Detroit.

MacPhee says she has a new song named “Waves” which will be featured on her upcoming EP in February 2022. She says the song is about grief and was inspired by the loss of a family member from COVID. She says a lot of people have lost so much within the past year, including her family.

The singer songwriter was also a semi-finalist in an international songwriting competition. She expressed how the experience was rewarding and gave her the validation and reassurance of knowing she is on the right path.

MacPhee will be performing on October 23 at Wiltsie’s Listening Room in Clarkston, Michigan.

Watch the video above for the full interview and to hear Lilly MacPhee perform “Waves.”