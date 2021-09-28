Pizza lovers, October is your month to adopt a new pet

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This Friday marks the start of October, which also means it kicks off National Pizza Month.

Now, you can satisfy that pizza craving and welcome a new furry friend to your family at the same time.

(And it’s not just any pizza -- it’s Buddy’s Pizza).

For the month of October, anyone who adopts a pet from Michigan Humane will receive a coupon for a free Buddy’s Pizza. This deal goes for cats, dogs, bunnies, chickens -- any pet Michigan Humane has.

The iconic Detroit brand has been a longtime supporter of Michigan Humane and is doing this incentive to help encourage pet adoption.

Speaking of pet adoption, Root Beer, a 3-month-old kitten, is looking for a fur-ever home. The little guy is looking for an active family that can help build his confidence, as he is a little shy.

Families with older kids who can understand when he wants to play and when he wants to be alone would work best. Root Beer is the “Live in the D” Pet of The Week, meaning the standard adoption fees for him will be paid for by the Mike Morse Law Firm.

Ad

Watch the video above to hear more about Root Beer, and click or tap here to learn more about Michigan Humane and the animals it has available for adoption.