International Recipe Week: Kila Peeples makes cheesy Armenian Boregs

We are continuing our International Recipes Week on Live In The D, and this time it is all about a tasty Armenian dish. Kila Peeples was so impressed with the cheesy appetizer that wowed everyone at a friend’s wedding she wanted to try and make them herself. They’re called cheesy boregs, and Kila loved them so much she asked her friend if she could share the recipe. Her friend agreed, so Kila made it her mission to make Armenian cheese boregs that tasted just as good as the ones at the wedding.

Even though the recipe is simple, the folding of the boregs tripped Kila up at first. Once Kila got the folding of the boregs down, she was happy with her final product. She said the crispy, cheesy dish will be a must have at upcoming holiday events.

Armenian Cheese Boregs

Ingredients

1lb brick of Munster Cheese

2 eggs

1 package of phyllo dough

2 cups of melted butter

2 tsp Baking Powder

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400 degrees

- Grate the Munster cheese in a bowl

-Add eggs and baking powder to cheese and mix

-Lay out phyllo dough on a baking pan, facing lengthwise, brush butter the dough

-Facing lengthwise, fold dough in half, and brush butter on dough again

-Spoon cheese mixture on the corner of the dough, then fold dough into a triangle like a flag. I cut the triangles after I folded them, for easier folding.

-Brush the tops of the triangles with butter one more time

-Place boregs in the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes.

-Enjoy!