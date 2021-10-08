This place blends cocktails and cologne together for a one-of-a-kind experience

You may be used to drinks being paired with food, but this after hours destination pairs cocktails with something you probably have never seen before. Castalia by Sfumato doubles as a fragrance shop by day, and literally transforms into a bar by night. Owner Kevin Peterson, and his wife Jane, created this unique duo of a business in 2018, when they bought the lower level of a historic building in Midtown. Kevin then used his experience in the food and beverage industry to open a place that is intriguing and one of the first of its kind in the city.

Castalia has a cocktail menu that rotates seasonally, and various herbs and spices are added to the drinks. The drinks are also paired with a fragrance that is sold in the shop with the bartender spraying a mist of the scent onto a sample stick. Then you marry the taste of the drink with the scent, enhancing the experience.

To learn more about Castalia, watch the video above.