This restaurant brings Italian cuisine and Michigan-made products together

There is a new restaurant in Metro Detroit that’s making a name for itself because of its delicious food and its small market. The owner and chef has been able to keep things going and develop a customer base despite the fact that he opened his restaurant during the pandemic.

Live In The D’s Michelle Oliver chatted with Mike D’Angelo, the owner and chef of Mitten & Boot in Farmington Hills, about his new restaurant.

D’Angelo said Mitten & Boot combines his Italian heritage with his love for Michigan products. The menu is a combination of Italian foods made with a variety of Michigan-made products with a few Italian cuisine twists added to the recipe. Mitten & Boot’s menu includes pizza, Ruebens, lasagna, and more, all made from local products. D’Angelo also highlighted the special Greek salad that sets him apart because of his zesty dressing, house-roasted beats, oven-dried tomatoes. You can even take out a fully-homecooked meal the entire family can enjoy.

Along with his tasty menu, he offers a café that highlights a variety of Michigan products as well as some Italian products.

Watch the video to learn more.