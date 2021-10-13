Local competition is improving community while changing the narrative of Black Men

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

There’s a showdown underway in Detroit and it’s in the final round.

The Detroit Barbershop Challenge, which is part of the Ford Men of Courage program that is designed to build communities by advancing the narrative of Black Men, is an important social gathering spot in the African American Community culture.

The competition is now down to the two finalists. Each barbershop underwent a makeover as part of the competition, and one will win a $10,000 grant to build upon their role in the community.

Host Tati Amare chatted with both finalists -- Dawn Sanford of Shears and Shaves, and Duane Greathouse of Greathouse Barber and Beauty -- to learn more about the community-improving competition, which requires contestants to host community initiatives to help change the narrative of Black Men.

Greathouse said he’s planning for many of his team’s community initiatives to support positive change to the paradigm of Black Men who have faced challenges throughout life.

The contestants will be judged on the ingenuity of the partnerships, creativity and impact of the community events hosted at the barbershops.

Sanford said her team plans to show these traits by assisting at-risk youth, developing health and wellness programs, and helping senior citizens around the neighborhood.

Both Greathouse and Sanford said if either of them wins, they plan to keep pushing to change the narrative of Black Men, as well as furthering their community outreach.

The Barbershop Challenge is run in conjunction with the “Men of Change” exhibit at the Charles Wright Museum in Detroit’s Cultural Center. It will be on display until Jan. 2. It was created by the Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibition services and funded by Ford Motor Company Fund.

