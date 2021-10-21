3 ways to have a healthier Halloween

Ideal You – Alternative Halloween Treats on Live in the D

Ideal You – Alternative Halloween Treats on Live in the D

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Halloween is just 10 days away, and the candy is piled high in almost every store, it seems.

The holiday has become an annual celebration for adults and kids alike, almost as big as Christmas, with costumes, candy, parties and trick-or-treating.

Many parents might be concerned about all the sugar, high fructose corn syrup, and artificial ingredients in Halloween treats, so we turned to Dr. Geri Williams, one of the experts at Ideal You, for her advice on how not to go overboard.

For one, try finding healthier alternatives, Williams recommended.

If you walk down the healthy food section of your grocery store, you will find organic lollipops, fruit leather, honey sticks, and stevia-sweetened chocolate that will give tastes similar to candies without the added ingredients you don’t want to consume, Williams said.

It may cost you a little more, but you can feel good about your healthier choice.

When it comes to giving out treats, Williams recommended steering away from traditional candy.

Instead, you could give out glow sticks, temporary tattoos, stickers, bubbles, mini slinkies, bouncy balls, finger puppets, Play Doh or silly putty, she said.

Ad

Kids will still enjoy these toys, and this way, you do not have to worry about any allergens or intolerances the kids may have.

After Halloween is over, what should you do with all that extra candy?

Well, Williams suggested turning it into a work of art.

This way, kids can still enjoy the trick-or-treating process and use their candy, but not overload on all that excess sugar.

Another option is to do a trade with your kids. Have them turn in their candy for a different treat that is not of the sugar-laden variety, like a toy they’ve had their eye on.

For more healthy ideas, watch the video above, and for more information on Ideal You, including special deals, click or tap here.