This former “The Voice” contestant had a legendary opportunity

Not everyone can say they’ve had a chance to share the stage with an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award-winner, but one guest on Live In The D can. She’s a local singer who had a chance to perform with the one and only John legend when he was in town last week. The two have a connection because she was on his team last season when she appeared on The Voice.

Zania Alake, former singer of The Voice, talked about life after the show.

Alake got a legendary opportunity to perform with John Legend when he was in Detroit and she also sang with fellow The Voice contestant Rio Souma. She also wore a very significant dress. Alake originally wore the dress when performing a tribute show for Anita Baker. She said her sister added some ruffles to it, and thought it would be great to perform with John Legend.

Zania has been performing all over Michigan and has even received the Spirit of Detroit award. She is also heading to Lansing to perform at the “Silver Bells in the City” festival.

Watch the video to learn more about Zania Alake.