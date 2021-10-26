Mostly Cloudy icon
Make a last minute Halloween costume with this “kool” drink

Try It Out Tuesday gets spooky with Kool-aid

Kila Peeples, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

With Halloween a few days away, you may be already set with your costume. However, what if you wait until the last minute to find one? You may be out of luck finding your size, having it in stock at the store, or the price might not be what you want to pay for a costume. Kila Peeples found a way to make simple, yet quick Halloween costumes using something that you may already have in your kitchen, Kool-Aid.

Kila started by dyeing nude stockings a bright red, using three packets of Kool-Aid in simmering water. Soak the stocking from a few seconds to up to 5 minutes. Then rinse the stockings in cool water and hang them to dry. You can use almost any color Kool-Aid to make eye-popping stockings for your costume.

If you want to go as a hippie, you can tie-dye a shirt, using two packets of Kool-Aid, a cup of cold water, and a teaspoon of white vinegar. Twist the shirt in sections, then secure it with a rubber band; next dunk the sections into the Kool-Aid mixture. Put the shirt in an air-tight bag for up to 24 hours, then rinse.

To see how the stockings and shirt came out, watch the video above.

