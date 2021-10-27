Here’s a new kind of gourmet burger

When you hear Farmers Market, you might think produce, baked goods, and flowers, but there are more options popping up at the Ann Arbor Market. You can discover all kinds of interesting items including a new kind of gourmet burger that just might satisfy vegans, vegetarians, and meat-eaters alike.

Host Tati Amare chatted with Wendy Ekua and Domonique Da’cruz, co-founders of Cruz Burgers, to learn more.

Cruz Burgers is a plant-based burger patty that’s made from mushrooms and other ingredients.

The Cruz Burgers can easily be made in a skillet or an oven. Wendy and Domonique showed viewers how they can also dress up the plant-based burger with traditional condiments like lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. They also said it’s great to shred or cut the patty into slices for tacos and cheesesteak sandwiches.

Domonique said that Cruz burgers are especially good for flexitarians to help people who may switch between vegetarian, vegan, and eating meat.

Ad

Cruz Burgers can be found at the Ann Arbor Market or online.