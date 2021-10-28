Haunted attractions are the big thing happening this weekend!

Halloween is finally this weekend, and there are plenty of places where you can go that will startle you into the holiday. This week for What’s Happening Around the D, Kila Peeples shared three haunted attractions that are perfect to visit.

Erebus in Pontiac: This haunted house has become legendary with how scary it is. They have won many awards, including recently being named #2 top haunted attraction in this year’s USA Today Reader’s Choice. Tickets can be found on their website, and it will be open until Nov. 6th.

Hush Haunted Attractions in Westland: Hush has three haunts in one location, in addition to Hush Falls, where you can walk through a haunted city. Tickets start at $29, and Hush will also be open until November 6th.

Fright Village at Canterbury in Orion Township: There are four attractions, three of them inside of the Canterbury Castle. Plus, for the little ones, there is the not-so-scary Halloween Stroll! Tickets start at $15 forgeneral admission into one of the haunts, and $15 dollars for the stroll.

Watch the video above to see what to expect should you dare to visit these attractions!