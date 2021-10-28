Try out these spooky Halloween-themed cocktail recipes

Spooky Drinks on Live in the D

Halloween can go beyond just candy and costumes, you can also sip on some spooky cocktail creations.

Sean Katchuba, the general manager at Mootz Pizzeria + Bar in Detroit, showed Live In The D’s Jason Carr how to mix up two Halloween-themed cocktails.Watch the video above to see Sean and Jason pour the ingredients to create Witches Brew and a Dawn of the Dead drink.

You can make these Halloween-themed drinks too by following the recipes below.

Dawn of the Dead

Fill shaker with:

· Ice

· 1.5 oz. Bird Dogs Cherry Whiskey

· .25 oz. Cranberry Juice (a splash for color)

· 1.25 oz. Pineapple Juice

· 1.25 oz. Orange Juice

Shake for 7 seconds and pour into rocks glass. Add gummy garnish.

Witches Brew

Pour directly into wine glass:

· 1.5 oz. Ginger Beer

.75 oz. Crème de Violette

Fill ice to the top

Fill shaker with:

· 1.25 oz. Botanist Gin

· .75 oz. Solerno

· 1 oz. Lemon Juice

· 0.25 oz. Simple Syrup

Shake for 7 seconds and strain over ice in wine glass