Try out these spooky Halloween-themed cocktail recipes

Halloween can go beyond just candy and costumes, you can also sip on some spooky cocktail creations.
Sean Katchuba, the general manager at Mootz Pizzeria + Bar in Detroit, showed Live In The D’s Jason Carr how to mix up two Halloween-themed cocktails.Watch the video above to see Sean and Jason pour the ingredients to create Witches Brew and a Dawn of the Dead drink.
You can make these Halloween-themed drinks too by following the recipes below.
Dawn of the Dead
Fill shaker with:
· Ice
· 1.5 oz. Bird Dogs Cherry Whiskey
· .25 oz. Cranberry Juice (a splash for color)
· 1.25 oz. Pineapple Juice
· 1.25 oz. Orange Juice
Shake for 7 seconds and pour into rocks glass. Add gummy garnish.
Witches Brew
Pour directly into wine glass:
· 1.5 oz. Ginger Beer
.75 oz. Crème de Violette
Fill ice to the top
Fill shaker with:
· 1.25 oz. Botanist Gin
· .75 oz. Solerno
· 1 oz. Lemon Juice
· 0.25 oz. Simple Syrup
Shake for 7 seconds and strain over ice in wine glass