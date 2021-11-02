Bestselling author Mitch Albom gives us the scoop behind his new book

Mitch Albom is a New York Times bestselling author, screenwriter, playwright, award-winning journalist, and, on top of all that. he just released a new book titled, The Stranger in the Lifeboat. The Metro Detroiter sat down with Live In The D host Tati Amare to discuss his newest work.

“The Stranger in the Lifeboat” is about 10 rich people who survive a boating accident. They have been in a small lifeboat for 3 days and are running out of food and water when they spot a stranger floating in the ocean. When they pull him onto the boat he says that he is the Lord, and he came to help them as long as all of them believe he is the Lord at the same time. It is described as half mystery and half parable, and will be sure to hit you in the feels, with plenty of thrills along the way.

Albom said he drew inspiration from his own life when writing the book. He really wanted to delve into the idea of help, and how people often ask for help, but rarely take it when it is offered because it is not in the form they expect it to be. Albom has sold more than 40 million copies of his books worldwide and he says he takes his impact very seriously.

Ad

For the full interview, watch the video above. You can get your own copy of “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” wherever books are sold.