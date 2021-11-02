Here’s an ice cream you can try regardles of dietary needs

When you hear vegan, you may think about just vegetables and fruit. But, this will put a new delicious twist on what comes to mind.

November is World Vegan Month and we’re kicking it off with something sweet.

This ice cream shop in Detroit is for those who may stay away from ice cream because of its ingredients. Cold Truth Ice Cream Shop is serving up vegan ice cream so everyone can enjoy this luscious treat all year long.

Live In The D’s Michelle Oliver chatted with Timothy Mahoney, the owner of cold truth to talk about his special desserts that anyone can enjoy.

Cold Truth is an ice cream shop in Detroit filled with vegan and some gluten-free treats. Mahoney says he saw veganism growing in popularity in Detroit, and he also wanted to make a treat he could enjoy himself. So, he decided to make vegan ice cream.

Cold Truth previewed their Mexican Hot Chocolate Pie and Pumpkin Pie. Mahoney also made Cold Truth’s most popular sundae, the Pumpkin S’more sundae, live on television.

