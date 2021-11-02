This NBC doctor drama is getting real

The drama in season 4 on New Amsterdam is heading for something big as we continue to see how personal relationships and decisions impact the lives of others around them and the hospital itself. For some characters on the show, the stress of being a physician and their personal life is starting to mount.

Jocko Sims who stars as Dr. Floyd Reynolds on New Amsterdam chatted with Tati Amare about the drama in the upcoming season.

Sims says Dr. Floyd Reynolds has been involved in a crazy entanglement with his boss’s wife. He says what he loves most about show is the cringe part of it, especially when he reads the scripts and there is something new coming up.

The actor says New Amsterdam is based on Dr. Eric Manheimer’s memoir Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital, which was the first public hospital in America. He also says the writers draw from real life stories and are their biggest inspiration.

Sims says viewers should expect to see drama with Dr. Floyd, Dr. Claude Baptiste, and Dr. Lyn Malvo as they try to make peace and move forward, if that is even possible.

Watch the video above for the full interview.