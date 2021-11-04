Try these hot coat alternatives for colder weather

If you want to look like the celebrities you see in Hollywood, you know it’s all about style. And when it comes to looking stylish and staying warm this winter, you may want to ditch your coat?

Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan has some solutions with his “coat alternatives.”

Jordan says that though Michiganders love big, warm coats, there’s a way to use coat alternatives to make them more fashionable. Jordan suggests wearing a poncho instead of a coat for certain outfits. He says the ponchos are light, easy to put on and take off, as well as stylish because of how they flow.

The style editor also suggests adding a vest to your wardrobe. Vest are fun for a trip to the cider mill but you can also wear a down vest that will keep you comfortable and stylish in the cold weather.

A new coat Jordan suggest was the sleeveless trench coat. This is your classic trench coat with the sleeves cut off. Jordan suggests heading to the thrift store or grabbing an old trench coat and creating your own sleeveless coat.

Watch the video for more styling information.