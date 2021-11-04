Where to enjoy food, sports, and art this weekend

You may not be ready for indulging in holiday cheer quite yet, and that’s ok! Because there are some things happening this weekend that are fun and interesting to check out.

If you are a fan of craft beer, there is The District Detroit Beer Bash at the Budweiser Garden outside of Little Caesars Arena. You can sample over 20 craft beers, while you play tailgate games like cornhole and giant Jenga. There will also be live music, food, and the college football games will be on TV’s. The beer bash is on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

If you’re more of a foodie, there is Masterchef Live! at the Fox Theater. Hang out with recent contestants of both Masterchef and Masterchef Jr. as they relive some classic moments from the shows, do cooking demos, and share tips you can use in your kitchen. This is on Sunday, starting at 7 p.m.

Finally, there’s the Downtown Detroit Art and Architecture Walking Tour. Not only will you get some exercise, but you’ll also see some of the city’s beautiful buildings and art. You also get to learn the stories behind the structures, which can be just as interesting as the places themselves. The two hour tour is on Saturday at noon. Meet at Roasting Plant Coffee, and tickets are $20.

Watch the video above for more on What’s happening around the D!