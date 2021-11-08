Think you need to spend all day at the salon for professional hair color?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

One of the most frustrating challenges many people face when it comes to scheduling a time slot for professional hair color is the big time commitment they may have to make for a traditional appointment.

Well, now there is a revolutionary concept in town that might change up that routine: Think along the lines of hair blowout bars, but for hair color.

DyNFly is a color bar that offers professional hair coloring, and says on average, customers can expect to get in and out in about an hour.

So, how can you get a fresh new look so quickly?

Owner George Nikollaj said one of the main reasons they’re able to cater to your color needs is that color is all they do. They have certified color experts at the ready, so you can come in to get your roots touched up, or even a whole new head of highlights quickly and efficiently.

The average appointment takes about 60 minutes, and the color is mixed right in front of you. DyNFly will even personalize it and keep track of your preferred colors in their system, so you can get the same mix at any of the seven salons.

